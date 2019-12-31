Briefs filed to continue block on Arkansas abortion laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Opponents of laws limiting abortion in Arkansas are asking the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to continue a ban that temporarily blocks three Arkansas abortion restrictions.

Federal Judge Kristine Baker has issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the restrictions while a lawsuit challenging them is pending.

Monday’s filing by the American Civil Liberties Union and others opposes Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office’s appeal of Baker’s ruling.

The laws prohibit the procedure 18 weeks into pregnancy, require that doctors performing abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology, and prohibits doctors from performing an abortion if it’s being sought because the fetus was diagnosed with Down syndrome.