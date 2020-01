FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Project Runway contestant and University of Arkansas alumna Brittany Allen will have a watch party for tonight’s episode.

The episode 5 watch party is in Fort Smith today, January 9, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 5 Star Productions.

5 Star Productions is located at 100 North 8th Street in Fort Smith.