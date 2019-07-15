Broadband coming to some rural Sebastian and Crawford residents

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KFTA) — What is being called as a “funding wave” is splashing across rural parts of Arkansas to connect homes and businesses to modern broadband.

One hundred six residents with Aristotle Unified Communications in Crawford and Sebastian will receive the high-speed internet access, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

As of July 15, nearly $48 million in broadband funding has been approved for parts of rural Arkansas, according to the Federal Communications Commission.