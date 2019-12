BRYANT, Ark. (KARK) — Bryant police have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting of a Bryant police officer is dead.

It happened late Monday, December 23, according to police.

Police shot and killed the suspect. Bryant PD is on scene at this time at the Greens apartment complex.

Medflight was on location.

A first responder said it was a female officer and she is expected to be okay.

It happened near Target on Alcoa Road.