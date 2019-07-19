Buckin’ of the Ozarks back for another year!

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Bullriders from all over the world are coming to northwest Arkansas for an intense competition.

Rising and veteran riders will compete for a $20,000 cash prize in Buckin’ of the Ozarks.

Competitors get on a one-ton bull and must hold on for eight seconds. After, they’ll be judged on control and stability.

Entertainer Josh Garrick, also known as Pork Chop, travels around the country to do shows like this. His job is to entertain crowds whenever there’s downtime and he said he takes his job very seriously.

“Even though it makes you a little bit nervous, it’s so much fun to get to perform in front of, in what my opinion are, the greatest fans in the world,” Garrick said. “Help them smile and forget about what they’ve got going on outside of this arena for two hours.”

Stock contractor and event sponsor, Nathan Ogden said he hopes people enjoy it as much as he does every year.

“I hope they leave here thinking ‘That was awesome’ with a smile on their face,” Ogden said. “And just deep down in their hearts, if they’re not a cowboy, maybe they want to be a cowboy just a little bit.”

Gates open at Parsons Stadium in Springdale at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20th. Click here for tickets, or buy them at the door.