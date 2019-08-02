Bus drivers needed locally

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The wheels on the bus go ’round and ’round, and so does the job search for bus drivers.

The 2019-20 school year is about to begin and local districts including Bentonville and Fayetteville are in dire need of bus drivers.

Bentonville School District offers healthcare and $16 per hour starting pay for hired bus drivers.

Leaders of the school districts said it’s an ideal job for someone looking for extra income and an open schedule.

Applicants don’t need a CDL or experience to apply.