Businesses weigh in on proposed parking deck for cultural arts corridor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council discussed the issue of replacement parking as part of the Cultural Arts Corridor Project for several hours on Tuesday with no resolution.

Some business owners are concerned about the three different parking deck options.

“This building is so important for the arts community,” says Allyssa dezaldivar, a local artist at the Community Creative Center.

For years, artists and those looking to learn about art have been going to the Community Creative Center for classes and workshops in pottery and drawing.

The non-profit may have to move into a different building if the city were to choose to build a parking deck there.

“That would be very unfortunate for me and everyone else who works here,” Dezaldivar said.

The debate over where to build a parking deck to replace nearly 300 parking spots lost to the Cultural Arts Corridor Project in Fayetteville continues.

Barbara Putman, Executive Director of the Community Creative Center, questions what the “Nadine Baum lot” would look like.

“Would we get moved some place out-of-sight, out-of-mind? Right now we’re right in the middle of the cultural arts district, it’s fantastic,” she said.

Another option is the “Depot Lot,” on the northwest corner of West Avenue and Dickson Street, right in front of Arsaga’s at the Depot.

“When you’re building the lot….you’re going to have to close off my front door. You can’t let people come out the front door into a construction site. To me, that’s not a limited impact. That’s a massive impact to my business,” Cary Arsaga said.

A third option is the “East lot” on the northeast corner of Spring Street and School Avenue.

Each option poses its own benefits and challenges.

“The questions that come to my mind is, what will happen to us when they’re building this? We don’t have an endowment, we can’t afford to not do business for three years when they’re building it,” Putman said.

On Tuesday night Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan explained that the city can’t wait too long to make a decision.

“I’m trying to do what’s I think is best for this city. I wouldn’t damage it in any way…I’m getting to the point where we’ve got to move on something,” he said.

The city council tabled the agenda item until January.