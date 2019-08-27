Campus groups look for ways to prevent sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — More than 50 sex crimes have been reported at the University of Arkansas since 2009. Campus police and groups want to stop them before they happen.

Of the reported crimes. 38 occurred in dorms and Greek Life residences. Aaron Ngo is a junior at the UofA and a fraternity member, and he said he’s had to stop a potential sex crime before it happened.

“[My friend] was telling me [a guy] was being a creep and all that, and I told one of her friends to go take her home,” Ngo said. “I called her an Uber, actually.”

Since 2009, an average of nearly five sex crimes are reported each year on UofA property, according to university police (UAPD) statistics. A Psychology Today report stated that more than 50% of campus sexual assaults happen during a period beginning with students’ arrival in August and departure for Thanksgiving Break. Women and freshmen students are the most likely to experience assault. Capt. Matt Mills of UAPD said he has advice for students to help them stay safe.

“What we want folks to do is pay attention to their surroundings, be aware of where they’re at, who they’re with…make sure they have friends with them, and to trust their gut instincts,” Mills said.

Mills said campus police have a special for-credit course to teach the skills of self-protection.

“We teach a course called Rape Aggression Defense, or RAD, that’s an eight-week course offered for PR credit through the HPER building,” Mills said. “It is for females only. The only males that’re in the class are our officers who are instructors.”

Incoming students are required to take two online courses covering alcohol safety and sexual abuse. Two overarching themes from these courses are “no means no” and alcohol isn’t a viable excuse.

Ngo said Greek Life members get their own education on sexual misconduct. He said leaders are trying to get the word out to their members to decrease the number of reported and unreported assaults.

“We’ll have people or sexual assault [awareness] clubs come in and talk about what’re the signs of them, how you can prevent them, how you can help people,” Ngo said.