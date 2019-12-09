Canadian firm announces mass timber plant in Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer that Walmart has invested in is spending $90 million to open a plant in Arkansas.

It will be the company’s first plant in the United States. Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation announced Monday it will purchase, retrofit and equip a former steel plant in Conway and create 130 new jobs at the facility.

The plant is set to open in mid-2021 and will source softwood lumber from Arkansas-grown southern pine trees.

The first customer of the facility will be Walmart, which is building a new home office in Bentonville.