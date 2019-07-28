Candidates launch race for Senate seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A key 2020 race for a Senate seat in Washington D.C. is officially underway with Sen.Tom Cotton launching his re-election campaign and democratic hopeful Josh Mahony vying to unseat him.

Both campaign trails came to Little Rock on Saturday, holding rallies for supporters.

As Sen. Cotton took the stage he made it clear he wants to build off his experience, with three years so far in the role.

“I’m eager to build on the record of success we’ve had creating jobs for Arkansans and delivering better paying wages,” Sen. Cotton said. “We have a lot more to do.”

Across the aisle Mahony, whose background is in nonprofit and small business, says his new perspective is what gives him an edge.

“I’m a solutions driven person and I feel like we haven’t gotten that,” Mahony said. “We’re going to build a better Arkansas.”

Key issues that will drive these campaigns came up at both podiums, including immigration, health care, and the economy.

“We’re at a time where deficit is at an all time. People are dealing with student debt. They’re dealing with tariffs like our farmers are dealing with,” Mahony said.

“I want to see our economy continue to grow. I want to see working people continue to get higher wages and better benefits on the job,” Sen. Cotton said.

There could be more candidates who add their names to the mix, the deadline to announce is in November.