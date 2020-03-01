Canopy Northwest Arkansas helps refugees feel welcome

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — One local non-profit is working to ensure refugees feel welcomed when they come to Northwest Arkansas.

This morning, February 29, Canopy NWA hosted a co-sponsorship training for those in the community who want to be paired with and mentor refugee families.

Co-sponsor volunteers do things like greet families at the airport, cook them a warm meal, and help them get their footing in their new home.

“To have a family, a support system waiting and ready to receive our families right when they arrive is absolutely essential for our families to be able to integrate into their new communities and feel like they’re at home,” Director of Community Engagement Hannah Lee said.

This is the first of two trainings for co-sponsors – the second being two weeks prior to their families’ arrival.