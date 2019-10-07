Capital murder suspect appears in court today, second trial begins January

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man accused of raping and killing his 6-year-old son is facing a capital murder trial for the second time.

This is this second time Mauricio Torres will face a capital murder trial.

In 2016, Torres was found guilty of capital murder and first-degree battery after his 6-year-old son, Maurice Torres, died on a family camping trip in Missouri on March 2015.

A forensic pathologist testified that Maurice died as a result of sexual abuse.

Torres was convicted and sentenced to death on November 2016.

However, his conviction was overturned in April 2019 after he argued the state did not prove its case for the death penalty.

The state Supreme Court agreed with Torres, saying the rape had to happen in Arkansas if it supported the death penalty.

Today is the first part of Torres’ new murder trial which is set to begin in January.

Torres is in court today for an omnibus hearing.