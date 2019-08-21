Capital murder trial set for man accused of killing Springdale man

The trial is scheduled to begin sometime during April 2020







FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A capital murder trial is scheduled for a man accused of stabbing a Springdale man to death.

The trial is scheduled to begin sometime during April 2020.

Zachary Harlan, 34, is accused of killing Steve March in Springdale. March was 55 at the time.

Police found March inside a residence on Moulton Lane in Springdale after a friend told police she was worried about March’s well-being because he wouldn’t answer any phone calls, court documents state.

Harlan has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated residential burglary, according to the documents.

Prosecutors are expected to see the death penalty against Harlan.





