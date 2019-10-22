Car business damaged by early morning storms

ROGERS, ARK. (KFTA) — R & D Auto Sales is one of many small businesses in Rogers rattled by storms early Monday morning. Parts of the roof were torn off by strong winds leaving only the wooded structure intact.

The family who owns this shop stands strong telling me life is still good.

A seemingly peaceful night turned chaotic when Reyes Garcia started his usual morning routine on Monday.

“I slept all night last night,” said Reyes Garcia whos owns R &D Auto Sales.

Garcia had no idea he would walk up to witness his car dealership as a mangled mess.

“I’ve never seen that before, all the stuff in my office is broke, you know. The carpet, the computer, everything is broke,” said Garcia.

His son, Junior, also in shock.

“The whole room and some cars were shattered, the windows,” said Junior.

Cars that would mean financial stability for the Garcia family are no longer in condition to sell. The family waits on their insurance agent to survey the wreckage and give them an estimated amount of what the repairs will cost.

“I don’t know exactly right now but I’m sure it will cost a lot of money to fix all of that,” said Garcia.

Despite the busted out windows, torn off roof, and damaged cars, the Garcias are staying positive.

“I’ve got my life, life is good eveything is good, you know,” said Garcia.

The storms rolled by R &D Auto Sales after midnight when everyone was gone, meaning no one as injured.





