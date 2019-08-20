Car runs through Fort Smith bar

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A car ran through a bar in downtown Fort Smith on Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post, Roosters on the Avenue had a car drive through the bar.

The bar opened at 3 p.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported.

VERY EVENTFUL NIGHT LAST NIGHT! Thank you for your understanding for us having to close WE ARE OPEN…

Posted by Roosters On The Avenue on Monday, August 19, 2019

