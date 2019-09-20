 

Car seat recycle event runs through Saturday, 9/21

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Earlier this month, Walmart and TerraCycle teamed to host a car seat recycling event in about 4,000 stores nationally. The event proved to be so successful that customers now have an extra day — Sept. 21 — to trade-in their car seat.

The event was supposed to end Friday, September 20.

Customers get a $30 Walmart gift card from participating stores and there is a car seat limit of two per household.

Nearly 1 million car seats are expected to be recycled. TerraCycle said, “this means it’s the equivalent of more than 200 million plastic bottles from landfills.”

