Car seat recycling event to be hosted at Walmart

(KFTA) — September is National Baby Safety Month and in recognition of that, the nation’s largest car seat recycling event will be hosted across the nation.

Walmart and TerraCycle are teaming to host the event Sept. 16-30 at nearly 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide.

Customers are encouraged to trade used car seats at service desks to receive a $30 Walmart gift card to used for baby products online or in-store.

“Safety, especially car seat safety, is a top priority for Walmart’s baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card,” said Melody Richards, vice president of Walmart Baby.

TerraCycle employees will recycle car seat parts so that they don’t end up in landfills.

Terracycle’s CEO and founder, Tom Szaky said, “We are proud to work with this forward-thinking company to offer families from coast-to-coast a way to give their car seat, the item that has kept their little ones safe, a second-life. Through this event, we expect to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills.”

