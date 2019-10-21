Carroll Electric continues working to restore power

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Electricians with Carroll Electric Cooperative are continuing work and damage assessments for residents.

Nancy Plagge, director of corporate communications for Carroll Electric said as of 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21, more than 12 hours after the severe storm hit, there were 9,402 meters affected in Benton County, and 28 in Washington County.

More than 130 electric poles were broken during the storm. Plagge said there are still areas with inaccessible roads.

Electricians estimate it will take a few days to completely restore service. Plagge said in the meantime, the company encourages those without power to take appropriate and necessary actions to be without electricity for a few days.

Those with Carroll Electric said they encourage customers to check to make sure meter bases weren’t damaged during the storm. Plagge said damaged meter bases must be repaired by a licensed electrician prior to being re-serviced.