Carroll Electric repair roundup

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Ninety-four crews and 374 field personnel are working to restore power in Benton County, according to Carroll Electric outage update report for Wednesday morning, October 23.

Damage has been completely assessed, but the company said it’s “difficult to speculate when complete restoration will occur.”

The company said Benton County had 297 broken poles on their system and as of 8 a.m., 93 have been replaced.

Another concern for the company is the possible chance of rain rolling in late this evening, and because of that, the agency said “today is pivotal [for repairs].





