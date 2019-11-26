Case of whooping cough confirmed at Fayetteville Elementary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFTA) – On Tuesday, a student is diagnosed with pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, at Washington Elementary in Fayetteville, Ark.

According to Fayetteville’s Public Information Officer, Alan T. Wilbourn, Washington Elementary School officials have been notified a student has a confirmed case of the very contagious disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health requires students who have vaccine exemptions for pertussis vaccine or no record of the vaccination to be excluded from school for 21 days from the date of exposure. This applies to all students who go to the affected school of Washington Elementary.

Wilbourn says extra custodians were at the school this morning to provide additional cleaning before school resumes Monday, December 2.

A previous case was confirmed earlier this month in Pea Ridge, Ark.

