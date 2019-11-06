Cattle truck fire kills driver’s dog

OZARK, Ark. (KFTA) — A cattle truck caught fire this morning, killing the driver’s dog in the fire.

At 3:57 a.m., Ozark Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the 43-mile marker on Interstate 40.

The driver’s puppy was killed in the fire. The driver stated the fire spread quickly which kept him from being able to reach the dog.

Ozark Fire and RFD 8 from Johnson County contained the fire to the semi.

No cattle were injured in the fire. The driver was not injured and reported the fire started in the engine compartment.

Jones Farms of Brandon, Mississippi was the owner of the vehicle and it was en route to Texas.