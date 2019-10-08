Cave Springs family safe after flash floods turned home into ‘island’

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Cave Springs family was stranded by Sunday’s floodwaters. By Monday, they said they were grateful the water had receded to a manageable level.

“When I woke up at 7, the water was all the way up to the house, running over the driveway,” said Keith Sharp, the owner of the property that flooded. “Our house in about three hours’ time frame became an island.”

Sharp knew his Cave Springs home had a history of flooding before he bought it last year, but now he knows what Mother Nature looks like up close…maybe a little too close.

“This is what I’ve got to clean up today,” Sharp said while holding clumps of mud that had clustered in his basement.

Sharp’s yard was so flooded that it was impossible to get in or out, and he and his family were stranded in their home until the waters began to recede.

“If we were out here at this time yesterday, our heads may be above water,” Sharp said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to stand here.”

Sharp’s preparation may have saved many of his possessions from ruin, such as the idea to craft a hoist that lifted his large toolbox off the ground.

“I could get my tools off the ground when it flooded,” Sharp said. “A few of my buddies laughed at me for doing it, but hey, my tools are still good.”

Despite finding a copperhead while cleaning out the mud and vents, Sharp said he’s happy his family is safe after the storm.

“My wife and I, we were just talking about it this morning over coffee, that we were surprised that we made it through yesterday,” Sharp said. “We kept our electricity, we didn’t have any problems with sewer or water, and to the kids, most importantly, we kept WiFi.”

Sharp said his home is built to drain water when it floods, and it did its job when the water began to recede.