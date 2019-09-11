Cave Springs mayor proposes temporary sales tax

If residents vote "yes" in November, a one and 1/4 cent sales tax will be applied for every dollar spent.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — In a special election, the mayor of Cave Springs is pushing for an extra sales tax to be on the upcoming ballot.

Mayor Randall Noblett said the city council approved the tax to be on the ballot Monday night.

If residents vote “yes” in November, a one and 1/4 cent sales tax will be applied for every dollar spent.

Inside the bond issue are plans to build a better fire station, restore the community building and create a historical plaza.

“The sales tax is probably the only way that Cave Springs is going to catch up and do some of the things they need to do,” said Cave Springs resident Derek Hand. “I think they’re a little bit behind what’s been going on in Northwest Arkansas.”

Hand said he doesn’t mind paying a little extra, but he wants his money to go to the right places.

“I think everyone wants everything around them to be nice, but at the same time I know the area where I live,” he said. “The water has gone out repeatedly, and that is city water so fixing the infrastructure I think is critical.”

Mayor Noblett understands the water issue, which is why water and sewer improvement bonds are also part of the economic plan.

“The water and sewer ar a necessity. This isn’t really optional, it’s a matter of how do we pay for it,” he said. “I don’t want to increase our water and sewer rates. We’ve got high enough water and sewer rates and they tend to be permanent when you do that.”

Despite the limited number of businesses around town, Mayor Noblett is confident the temporary tax will pay off everything in the bond issue in about 20 years.

He said, “We’ve got an animal clinic that’s coming in, we’ve got a restaurant that’s building, if we have an additional sales tax that comes in, they’ll pay off even sooner than that.”

Hand said, “The city is pretty old, there is a lot of history there so if that’s something that will draw people in then I’m okay with that.”

Mayor Randall Noblett said he filed this bond issue with Benton County Tuesday, which means residents can vote on it in a special election on Nov. 12.