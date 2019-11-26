Cave Springs ramps up storm cleanup after tornadoes

Cleanup around $450 an hour, which with three crews, costs the city $10,000-$15,000 a week.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Two tornadoes tore through Benton County over a month ago, and in an effort to expedite cleanup, one city is digging into its budget.

In Cave Springs there’s metal, parts of trees and other debris close to the roads, so the city has decided to purchase another clean-up crew.

This costs around $450 an hour, which with three crews, costs the city $10,000-$15,000 a week.

Mayor Randall Noblett said larger vehicles like buses have been damaged while traveling through these side streets.

So while it’s expensive, he said safety is the number one priority.

“They broke mirrors on limbs that were back beyond the road surface but near the edge,” said Mayor Noblett. “So, it’s crucial that we get things back out of the way so that if someone has an accident they’re not running into trees and limbs.”

He adds in order to afford the cleanup, he’s had to make adjustments to the budget and put multiple projects on hold.