Cave Springs, Springdale work to solve flooding issues

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — After Northwest Arkansas saw a significant amount of flooding this weekend, communities are now repairing the damage and trying to solve the problem for the future.

In Cave Springs, multiple roads were closed and some are still filled with water.

The water also caused concrete in some areas to deteriorate, leaving communities looking for solutions.

“We received almost 11 inches of rain in a day and a half and when you get that much rain the creeks won’t hold it and sometimes the roads overflow,” said Cave Springs Mayor Randall Noblett.

In Cave Springs, the city was hit hard with flooding.

“We had flooding out by the airport, some flood damage on the north side, east side, we’ve got it pretty much everywhere,” said Mayor Noblett.

Mayor Noblett is surveying the damage with the city’s engineer and the public works department, trying to find just how much money the water has cost his city.

“There’s so much gravel build-up that water is running down the streets and the driveways,” he said.

Once he submits their findings to the county, it’s up to the judge to decide if Cave Springs qualifies as a disaster area through the state.

He said it’s the first stage in looking at getting financing through remediation.

That financing comes from the state or FEMA.

But, the city of Cave Springs isn’t the only community looking for solutions.

In Springdale, it’s the younger generation taking the reins.

“Well my friend passed away from flooding, and I don’t want other people to experience that same situation,” said Sonora Middle School student Emily Matthews.

Students at Sonora Middle School created a system to control the flooding at Lake Springdale.

Student Guadalupe Granados said, “The water will come out through different places, and then it will go into the lake. We plan on making the lake deeper.”

After seeing what the water has done in the past, these kids decided they wanted to make a difference for future generations.

“We decided we wanted to help, and see what we could do to help our community so that way that doesn’t happen to us,” Granados said.