Cave Springs to lose traffic with proposed bypass

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council urges Governor Asa Hutchinson to approve a new access road to the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

But, not everyone is thrilled by the possible addition.

Right now, most people are driving right through the heart of downtown Cave Springs on their way to XNA.

But, a new proposed route, built west of I-49, will take them away from downtown– leaving Cave Springs with a considerable drop in traffic.

The city’s mayor, Randall Noblett, said it’s not an ideal situation to lose traffic when trying to build business, but he’s preparing for the inevitable.

He said he wants to to make Cave Springs more than a “drive-through” city by giving it a quality that attracts businesses and tourists to come without the draw of the airport.

“It doesn’t do a lot of good to evaluate positives and negatives. We just have to respond to what we’re dealt and make the best of it,” Mayor Noblett said. “Basically what it does is make our plans more important to make downtown a place people want to come to, rather than pass by.”

The main reason the Northwest Arkansas Council is asking the governor for this bypass route is to provide a safer, more direct road to XNA.

This comes as the number of enplanements at the airport continue to rise.