CDC director and Congressman Womack visit Arkansas Children’s Northwest

During the visit, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield talked about an initiative to end HIV in America.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas will play an important role in trying to end HIV in America.



Congressman Steve Womack brought Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield to Arkansas on Tuesday, July 30.



The two men toured Arkansas Children’s Northwest. Redfield talked about President Donald Trump’s initiative to end HIV in America.

Arkansas is one of seven southern states chosen to be a part of that effort.

He said the states were chosen for a specific reason. “While they don’t have the most HIV acquisition, they have the most HIV acquisition in a rural environment,” said Redfield. “We’re not just trying to end AIDs in urban America, we’re trying to end HIV.”



Redfield also mentioned the opioid epidemic calling it the greatest public health crisis of this era.