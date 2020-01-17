CDC: Flu vaccine not a good match

NORTHWEST ARK. (KFTA) — Nearly two dozen people have died from flu related illnesses in the state of Arkansas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that this year’s flu shot is not a very good match to fight a common strain of influenza.​

Dr. Gary Wheeler with the Arkansas Department of Health said having mismatching vaccines is very common.​ Regardless of the match level, getting the vaccine is still the best way to protect yourself from getting sick.​

The most recent flu report from the state found that about 48% of people infected with the virus had Influenza A and 52% had Influenza B.

In a report from the CDC, it found the vaccine is not a good match for Influenza B, this year. ​It said the shot is about 58% effective.​

Wheeler said every year, scientists analyze which strains of flu are circulating and use the data to create a vaccine.​ “​There are four different strains of the vaccines and to get them all matched is not something that happens all the time. ​We try to match it up and hope that the immune system will create an immune response that will protect patients and families.”

Wheeler said getting the vaccine still reduces your risk of serious illness.