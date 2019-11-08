CDC: whooping cough information

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — This week a Pea Ridge student was diagnosed with whooping cough. This respiratory disease is also known as pertussis and is extremely contagious.

It’s called “whooping cough” because that’s the sound a person makes while coughing. It’s also known as “100-day cough,” and can last for more than 10 weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

This disease can be life-threatening, and 50% of babies who are less than one year require hospitalization.

There is a vaccination: DTaP for babies and children and Tdap for preteens, teens, and adults.

Since the 1980s the number of reported pertussis cases has increased. The most cases reported were in 1955 with 62,786, according to public health experts.

Reported pertussis incidence (per 100,000 persons) by age group in the United States from 1990–2017. Infants aged <1 year, who are at greatest risk for serious disease and death, continue to have the highest reported rate of pertussis.

Arkansas immunization requirements for students:

Students have 30 days from the date of enrollment to get required immunizations. Students may be in the process of getting immunizations or get an exemption from the state.

Click here for the state’s rules and regulations for immunization requirements.

Parents of Kids with Infectious Diseases has audio of “whooping cough.” Click here.