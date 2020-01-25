Cedarville High School: No price tags for students’ prom dresses and tuxes

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Buying a dress, renting a tux, and with the cost of tickets, prom can get expensive. So, a Cedarville high school student is pitching in. She said she is trying to relieve some of the financial burden some of her classmates face during prom season.​

“​This is going to be my first year at prom and so it’s going to be exciting,” said Alanah Bolling an eleventh grader.

​Finding the right outfit for a formal school dance is not easy.

“​I’m going to prom with a friend of mine who is a senior and I was racking my mind on how I was going to afford a dress,” said Piper Jones a sophomore student.

Jones is one of dozens of students getting a free dress through ‘Chance to dance’. ​Senior Kennedy Vinson created the project last year.​​

“Walking through the hallways and hearing girls say I’m not going to prom because I can’t find a dress or can’t get a dress… it just kind of made me realize that it was something that I could help with,” said Vinson.

​Vinson said she thought this was the perfect project to fulfill her East Accelerated by Service and Technology class requirement.​​ “​We surveyed online, so we had to use technology for that and on prom night we are using our cameras and our advanced technologies to take pictures of the girls.”

​Vinson said once she made a plea for dresses on social media, they came pouring in from community members, local churches and this brand new dress donated from Violets in Fayetteville.

​”I’m in love with the color and the sparkles and I love the way it looks on me. It makes me feel happy and pretty, said Jones.

​There are more than 100 dresses the ladies can choose from, now Vinson wants to focus on donations to help the guys going to prom.​​

“​It’s hard to go buy a tux and they’re just as expensive as the dresses so we just wanted to expand and help the boys out too and make them feel special like the girls.​​

For the first time, a hair stylist and make up artist will be available to get everyone picture perfect for prom.​ As Vinson gets ready to graduate, she said she’s glad to know other students will continue the project next year.​

Vinson is still in need of shoes and jewelry for the ladies and shoes, suits shirts and ties for the guys. You can drop them off at Cedarville High School or email Kennedyvinson25@gmail.com.