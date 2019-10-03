Celebrate culture at NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Grab your family and get ready to bailamos as the community celebrates the Hispanic culture.

Here with details on the NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival is Michelle Cothern and members of the Ballet Folkloric.

Admission to the festival is free of charge to the community, and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend and enjoy all the fun and excitement.

All attendees get to enjoy cultural booths, arts, health fair, games, kids area, food, and much more!

The festival is on Sunday, October 6 from 1-5 p.m. at the Fayetteville Square.

For more information, click here.