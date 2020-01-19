Celebrating 37 years of the Bluebird of Happiness

by: Peyton Knott

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Terra Studios is hosting a celebration of the Bluebird of Happiness this Sunday at their Fayetteville location.

The studio is suspending the creation Bluebirds of Happiness until a cleaner glass blowing technology which does not emit massive amounts of greenhouse gasses is created.

The celebration will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, and a ceremony for the making of the last Bluebird.

Terra Studios is located just of Highway 16E on Washington County Road 47/Hazel Valley Road.

For more information, visit Terra Studios website or their Facebook page.

