Celebrating literacy awareness

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Elizabeth Richardson Center is encouraging the community to celebrate literacy awareness.

Adults taking part in the center’s Aspire program volunteered their time and read to students at the Fayetteville Child Development Center.

Elizabeth Richardson Center Marketing Director Finley Turner said this is a great way for them to inspire the younger groups to overcome obstacles and give back to the community.

“We believe everybody that’s in our organization has a chance to be a great positive impact on any community they are a part of.”

The center’s Aspire program offers educational classes and job training to enhance the lives of adults living with disabilities.