Census “mobile center” coming soon to Fort Smith

"Every person counted in our community matters to us"

Fort Smith, Ark. (KFTA) — City officials in the River Valley are encouraging people to participate in the 2020 Census in a unique way.

According to Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman the Fort Smith’s Local Complete Count Committee is looking into all kinds of ideas on how to promote the importance of being accounted for the 2020 Census.

Dingman said one of those ideas involving transforming an old bus to a rolling billboard for the census.

“We have a decommissioned bus from our transit department that we want to put mobile kiosks in with Wi-Fi and tablets,” he said. “People will actually be able to complete their Census online through our mobile kiosks.”

Dingman said he got the idea from seeing the Kona Ice snow cone truck driving around the area during events.

“We need to do something like that,” he said. “That’s big, loud, bright, and colorful, people can’t miss that.”

He said he wanted something that would help increase awareness the most and get people’s attention to participate.

“People always hear about the Census and how populations for cities get determined but when it comes to actually getting accounted for appropriately people aren’t always on board with all that,” Dingman said.

He said with Fort Smith growing so fast, it’s even more important every person in the community is accounted for.

He hopes this creative idea will encourage others to tell their friends.

As of now, they are still trying to figure out the costs.

He hopes the bus will be up and running by January.