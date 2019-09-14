Centerton Day celebrates 42nd year

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Centerton is celebrating its 42nd annual town festival.

The 42nd Annual Centerton Day kicked off at 7 a.m. on Saturday with a pancake breakfast at Fire Station One, then continued with a Little Miss and Mr. Pageant, a car show, and a parade.

Mayor Bill Edwards said its a great opportunity to meet the community and have some fun.

“The whole community just coming together and the vendors get to show their wares, it’s a good time,” said Edwards.

Centerton Day will continue until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sugar Creek Outlaw Band will play at 11507 West Highway 72 until 8 p.m.

Following the music, the city will screen the film ‘Smokie and the Bandit’ at the same location.