Centerton house fire; 1 room damaged

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — A Sunday morning Centerton house fire could have been much worse, but firefighters were quick to respond and kept the damage to a minimum.

On August 25, fire crews from Bentonville, Highfill, Cave Springs helped out firefighters in Centerton in extinguishing the fire, according to Centerton’s information page on Facebook.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said that from the time the fire was reported crews responded quickly and that is why – of the entire home – only one room was damaged.









Centerton, Arkansas Information Page Facebook photo.

All people and pets are accounted for; the post did not state where exactly the fire happened.

Edwards posted on Facebook, “we are blessed to have an awesome group of First Responders working for our community and … within our city taking care and protecting our citizens and community.