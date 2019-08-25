Centerton house fire; 1 room damaged

FOX24

Local firefighters were busy Sunday fire extinguishing a house fire

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Centerton House Fire

Centerton, Arkansas Information Page Facebook photo.

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — A Sunday morning Centerton house fire could have been much worse, but firefighters were quick to respond and kept the damage to a minimum.

On August 25, fire crews from Bentonville, Highfill, Cave Springs helped out firefighters in Centerton in extinguishing the fire, according to Centerton’s information page on Facebook.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said that from the time the fire was reported crews responded quickly and that is why – of the entire home – only one room was damaged.

  • Centerton House Fire
    Centerton, Arkansas Information Page Facebook photo.

All people and pets are accounted for; the post did not state where exactly the fire happened.

Edwards posted on Facebook, “we are blessed to have an awesome group of First Responders working for our community and … within our city taking care and protecting our citizens and community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!