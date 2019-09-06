Centerton man wanted for negligent homicide turns himself in

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Centerton man has turned himself in for negligent homicide on Thursday.

Mitchell Ramsey, 25, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide back in November.

Ramsey was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He was supposed to report on January 14 to serve his sentence but never showed up.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Ramsey was involved in a crash on September 28 at North 13th Street and West Persimmon Street that left a man identified as William Dudzieski dead.

A blood test later revealed Ramsey had a blood alcohol content of .201