Centerton police captain resigns

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — A police captain who reportedly got into a fight with another officer while off-duty has resigned.

The incident happened about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at a residence in Lowell, according to Benton County Prosecutor Attorney Nathan Smith.

Smith said Oct. 28 that charges won’t be filed against Arthur because the other person involved said he wouldn’t cooperate with any prosecution and didn’t want to pursue this matter.

City Attorney for Centerton Brian Rabal confirmed Capt. Kristopher Arthur resigned but wouldn’t comment about a specific date. He also didn’t provide any additional information.