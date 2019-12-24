Centerton police enhance parking area for officers and employees

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — The Centerton police department is working to install a secured area where officers and employees park at the police station due to the recent shooting death of a Fayetteville police officer.

“Job well done,” wrote Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards about the project being done.

The area will serve as a parking lot for Centerton police cruisers. There will be a fence around the area and a remote-controlled gate.

Gravel will be in place for now and it will be paved at a later date.

The department has also added brighter led lights. Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper said the parking lot fencing was already in the works but because of the shooting in Fayetteville, he decided to expedite the project. Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed in his patrol car while parked behind the Fayetteville police station on December 7th.

“The public and the community is thanking us for taking care of the officers to make sure they are safeguarded and this will hopefully never happen here in Centerton. This is at least one more barrier, one more deterrent to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Harper said.

The cost is approximately $12,000 to $13,000 and should be completed by December 27, according to the mayor.