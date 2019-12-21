Centerton police secures parking area for officers and employees

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — The Centerton police department is working to install a secured area where officers and employees park at the police station due to the recent shooting death of a Fayetteville police officer.

“Job well done,” wrote Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards about the project being done.

The area will serve as a parking lot for Centerton police cruisers. There will be a fence around the area and a remote-controlled gate.

Gravel will be in place for now and it will be paved at a later date.

The cost is approximately $12,000 to $13,000 and should be completed by December 27, according to the mayor.