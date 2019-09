Those with the safety commission estimate about 1,400 air guns are recalled

(KFTA) — Certain air rifles have been recalled by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Those with the safety commission said the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 air rifles can unexpectedly discharge even safeties are engaged.

This can cause serious injuries or someone to die, according to the safety commission.

Those who own this model and brand of air rifles are encouraged to contact Air Venturi, the importer, to receive a free trigger upgrade repair kit.