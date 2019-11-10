Hog fan on Morris: “Let’s give him another season and see what happens”

"It's going to be detrimental if they don't get rid of him," Hog fan Kevin Anderson said. "Everyone behind is calling for his head, it's time for him to go."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — After another disappointing loss, Arkansas fans are questioning the future of Chad Morris’s career.

Hopefully another year of recruiting and Morris will have a good season. Kim Holley, Hog fan

Morale was low going into the game on Saturday, November 9, but after Western Kentucky destroyed the Hogs, fans said the program has hit rock bottom.

At the tailgates, Hog fan Robert Benduer, said Saturday was the emptiest he’s seen the gardens in the past five years.

I feel bad for the (UA) students that have been here for four years and have endured some just horrific football, and I think it’s time to make a change. Robert Benduer, Hog fan

Fans were seen leaving the game before halftime, changing channels to other games, and even doing their homework.

So after the “Heartbreak Hogs” strike again, one question remains: Should Chad Morris stay or should he go?

Most fans, like Kevin Anderson, said Morris needs to be fired before the end of the season, but other fans, like Kim Holley, said Morris deserves one more chance.

“If you can’t even beat a non-SEC team then I say he needs to go,” Anderson said.

“I don’t think that is a good idea, Holley said. “Let’s give him another season and see what happens.”

It’s unclear if Chad Morris will get the boot or not, but people like Benduer and Anderson, said they won’t be back next season if he stays.