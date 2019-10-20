Chad Morris: should he stay or should he go?

"I think you give Chad Morris three years, but my vote is four"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fans are saying this season is the worst it’s ever been and they are losing all hope after the “Heartbreak Hogs” strike again.

He is too soft as a coach unfortunately Toby Blevins, Hog fan

On Saturday, October 19, the Arkansas Razorbacks lost 51 to 10 against Auburn and Hog fans like Toby Blevins said they are at the end of their ropes with Chad Morris and this season.

“We cant get any worse,” Blevins said. “It can’t be any worse than this.”

Blevins said he expected when Arkansas hired Morris it would be “left lane, hammer down” but he hasn’t seen anything close to that.

“It’s almost been two full year and it’s super frustrating,” he said. “This year’s lost, it’s over, it’s done.”

Blevins said if Morris can’t get the Razorbacks “bowl eligible next year” Arkansas will need to hire someone else.

“He seems like a great person and a great man, but he seems too soft as a coach to coach in the SEC,” he said.

But other fans, like Colin Mclellan, think the fingers need to be pointed elsewhere.

“Morale is terribly low and people need to take it down a notch a little bit,” he said. “Take it down on Chad, pump the breaks, and look at the coordinators before you look at Chad.”

Mclellan said he thinks Arkansas should give Chad Morris three to four years.

“I think things are looking good and I think that people need to take it down a notch on Chad,” he said. “Give Chad a minute to win some football games.”

Mclellan said after the great game against A&M, he still has hope in what Morris can bring to the team.

“I think in a year or two we look good,” he said. “I think things are looking good.”

Aubrey Sullivan & Carson Kent

But no matter who is at fault for this year’s rough season, a couple of fans were just happy to be there.

“We’re out here doing the tailgate and we are having a lot of fun,” 8-year-old Hog fan Aubrey Sullivan said. “We are cheering the Razorbacks on.”

Sullivan, and her friend, Carson Kent, said they were proud of the Razorbacks for scoring a touchdown and will be a Hog fan no matter what.

“Are y’all the biggest Razorback fans out there?”

YES! Aubrey Sullivan & Carson Kent

“We are behind 21 (points) but that’s okay,” Sullivan said.

The Razorbacks will go head to head with Alabama October 26.

The game starts at 6 p.m.