Chancellor of Arkansas-Little Rock to resign, join faculty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced that Chancellor Andrew Rogerson will resign his post after three years at the helm.



The university said in a statement Friday that Rogerson’s resignation takes effect Sunday and he will then assume a faculty position before retiring next year.



University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt credited Rogerson with improving fundraising efforts and campus grounds while strengthening ties to the Little Rock community.



UALR has faced challenges that include a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall. System leaders earlier this year chose not to increase tuition at UALR but did vote to boost fees by about 3%.



Last fall there were 10,525 students enrolled at UALR, down from more than 13,000 students several years ago.