Change of command announced for the 188th Wing in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TALK BUSINESS) — Col. Robert Kinney, the first non-pilot to command the Arkansas National Guard 188th Wing in Fort Smith, is moving to a job in the nation’s capitol. 188th Wing Vice Commander Col. Leon Dodroe will assume command of the unit.

According to a statement from the 188th, Kinney has been named Chief, Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief National Mission Initiative under the newly-established Joint Artificial Intelligence Center in Washington D.C.

Col. Robert Kinney

“The mission of the JAIC is to transform the DoD by accelerating the delivery and adoption of AI to achieve mission impact at scale,” the center notes on its website. “The goal is to use AI to solve large and complex problem sets that span multiple services; then, ensure the Services and Components have real-time access to ever-improving libraries of data sets and tools.”

Kinney was named 188th commander in September 2017 when Col. Bobbi Doorenbos – the unit’s first female commander – transferred to a job at the Pentagon.

