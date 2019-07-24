Changes to SNAP benefits being proposed

(KFTA) — A new rule being proposed by the United States Department of Agriculture may impact more than 3 million Americans.

Those with the USDA are proposing to implement a new rule that limits who exactly is allowed to receive SNAP benefits.

The proposed rule targets states that implement the broad-based categorical eligibility. Forty-three states grant SNAP benefits to families that receive other government assistance, without undergoing income or asset tests.

Now, the government is wanting to target this loop hole and potentially make those who qualify for SNAP benefits to undergo income or asset tests.



Arkansas has yet to implement the broad-based categorical eligibility policy, but Tomiko Townley, director of advocacy with Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance said if the proposal is passed, it may have a ripple effect in Arkansas.

Townley said, “When we think about federal policy that’s coming down the pipeline into our state that directly makes the program harder to access there will be people who don’t have what they need.”