Changing tradition: Should Halloween be moved to a Saturday every year?

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — How would you feel about changing Halloween to the last Saturday of October every year? An online petition states several reasons why it would be a good idea.

Nathan Eddy is a father of four in Siloam Springs.

“I think with everyone’s hectic lives right now, it’d be nice to have Halloween on the weekend,” Eddy said.

His kids are older now, but Eddy said he remembers what it would be like for them the day after a successful trick- or -treating.

“They’d be groggy and lethargic,” Eddy said. “I think I read somewhere where the amount of candy that’s consumed takes a long time to work off. So maybe Sunday would be a good day to work that off.”

The Halloween & Costume Association launched a petition to President Donald Trump on Change.org last year. The nonprofit argues that moving Halloween to the last Saturday of October is ‘an opportunity to truly honor what Halloween is- a celebration of self-expression and unity.’

It also argues that Saturdays would be safer for kids.

“I don’t know if it would be safer,” said Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department. “Thursday night, people will be home and in their residence so there won’t be as many intoxicated drivers on the road.”

A study by Autoinsurance.org looked at traffic accident reports from 1994 to 2017. It states there are more fatal accidents on Halloween than any average day. However, when Halloween fell on a Friday, the average fatal crash increase was 52%, when on a Saturday, crashes increased by 27%.

We asked our viewers on a Facebook post about their thoughts and got an overwhelming response to leave the date as is.

Kathy Saldivar said, “It needs to stay on the 31st. There are plenty of festivals held on the weekend prior for parents that don’t want to go out on Halloween.”

April Parker agreed, stating, “Halloween is always on the 31st. It should stay on the 31st. Should we move Christmas and New Year this year because it’s on a Wednesday??”

But Eddy said it could be time for a change.

“We went from the horse to the car because it was more convenient,” Eddy said. “I don’t know why anyone would not want to have it on the weekend.”

Watch below to see what it would take to change the date.