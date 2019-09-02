Breaking News
Chefs in the Garden ​event to be held at ​Botanical​ ​Garden​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Ozarks

17 local​ ​chefs​ ​and​ ​restaurants​ come ​together​ ​for​ ​a​ ​night​ ​of​ ​food​, diverse flavors ​and​ ​fun.​

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KFTA) The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is set to host its Chefs in the Garden event on Tuesday, September 10th.

The event will host guests who will be treated to a night of culinary creations by 17 local chefs from across Northwest Arkansas. This​ ​year’s​ ​Honorary​ ​Chef​ ​is​ ​William McCormick. Chef McCormick is an eighth-generation Arkansan from Fayetteville and the Executive Chef at Eleven, the restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 for BGO members and $75 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at bgozarks.org or by calling (479) 750-2620. Tickets are limited and this event is expected to sell out.

