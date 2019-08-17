Chester man sentenced for child rape

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Crawford County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to multiple child-sex charges.

Henry Ross of Chester pleaded guilty to rape of a victim under the age of 14, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual indecency with a child, and sexual grooming of a child.

According to a Facebook post by Rinda Baker, chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Crawford County, Ross was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, with the potential for 58 years of a suspended imposition of sentence upon release.