Chicago and Rick Springfield coming to the Walmart Amp

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — On Monday, December 2, Chicago announced a North American summer amphitheater tour with music icon Rick Springfield.

Courtesy of the Walmart Amp

Revered for their dynamic vocals and rich instrumentals, Chicago and Springfield will bring their hits to the Walmart AMP on Sunday, June 28, 2020 as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

Gates for the concert will open at 5 pm, and music starts at 6:30 pm. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 am.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by clicking here.

Courtesy of the Walmart Amp

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday.

Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, December, 13.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 Walmart AMP season will be delivered in March 2020 via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

Chicago has been honored at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Grammy Hall of Fame over the course of their illustrious career.

The group’s latest album Chicago Christmas spotlights their trademark sound on eight original songs, two yuletide favorites, and one timeless classic.

The band appeared in this year’s Macy’s Day Parade and will perform on NBC during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on December 4.

Prolific singer-songwriter Rick Springfield has scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits and is behind some of the biggest songs of the ‘80s including “Jessie’s Girl.”

Courtesy of the Walmart Amp

Beyond his music career, he is also a lauded actor in both TV and film.